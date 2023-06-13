Inflation has come down substantially. Gas prices are way down from their peak of $5 a gallon. As a recent White House report points out, grocery prices, which soared last year, are currently falling and may well fall further in the months ahead.

And all of this has happened without a large rise in unemployment. But how far will “immaculate disinflation” go? Will it get us all the way back to the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% inflation?

