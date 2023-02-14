My latest column was about President Joe Biden’s remark that some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare (and, indeed, all federal legislation) after five years, and the howls of outrage this has provoked from the GOP and, alas, some mainstream media figures — even though Biden was directly quoting the former chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

One thing I didn’t quote was the rest of Sen. Rick Scott’s proposal, which asserted that sunsetting can’t possibly do any harm: “If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

