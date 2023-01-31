Imagine that your picture of the U.S. economy came entirely from headlines and cable news chyrons. Would you know that real gross domestic product has risen 6.7% under President Joe Biden, that America gained 4.5 million jobs in 2022 and that inflation over the past six months, which was indeed high last winter, was less than 2% at an annual rate?

This isn’t a hypothetical question. Most people don’t read long-form, data-driven essays on the economic outlook. Their sense of the economy is more likely to be shaped by snippets they read or hear.

