In 1999, when I was still a more or less pure academic teaching at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, I co-wrote a book on spatial economics with Masahisa Fujita, at the University of Kyoto, and Anthony Venables, then at the London School of Economics. We were able to do much of the collaboration remotely, exchanging chapter drafts by email. But to finalize the project, we felt the need to spend some time meeting face to face, gathering (as best I can remember) for about a week of intense work in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

I’m telling this old story partly to explain that I’ve had a long-standing fascination with economic geography, and partly as a starting point for thinking about one big geographical question for this new age of Zoom meetings and remote work: What’s going to happen to cities? The connection will be clear in a few minutes.