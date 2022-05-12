The organization is there to help whenever help is needed.
The Salvation Army is celebrating National Salvation Army Week this. The event traditionally is observed immediately following Mother's Day and was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954.
In his speech, Eisenhower noted:
“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood … their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is a neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”
Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild, commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division in Phoenix, said last year the organizaiton helped more than 350,000 Arizonans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships.
By providing food for the hungry, shelter and clothing for the homeless, rent and utilities assistance, disaster and heat relief, senior activity and emotional, spiritual and other support, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 50 centers of operation across the state.
In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. About 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army nationally goes directly to program funding to help people who need it most.
Interested in volunteering or learning more? Visit SalvationArmySouthwest.org or see The Salvation Army on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn; #DoingTheMostGood #SalArmyLoveBeyond.
It's that time of year, time to don cap and gown and walk across the stage into the next phase of life.
Graduation season greets high schools and colleges in Cochise County, starting with Thursday's events at Center for Academic Success and the University of Arizona/Sierra Vista. Today Cochise College holds its festivities.
Throughout the next few weeks high schools around the county will have graduation ceremonies.
For the more "seasoned citizens" it's a time to rejoice in children and grandchildren reaching a milestone and perhaps look back to remember your high school or college graduation.