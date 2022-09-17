Editor’s note: “Point/Counterpoint” is a Herald/Review feature that highlights an important topic and present arguments on either side of the issue.
POINT
Katie Hobbs’ decision not to debate Kari Lake is worrisome
If we tune out the “noise” surrounding the decision by Katie Hobbs not to debate Kari Lake, there are several salient points that offer deeper insights to the campaign for Arizona governor.
Hobbs announced last Sunday that she would not participate in a televised debate co-organized by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Arizona PBS. In the Aug. 8 primary election Hobbs won the nod as the nominee for Democrats and Lake earned the Republican nomination. They are on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for the office of governor.
A spokesperson for the Hobbs campaign pointed to the chaos consistently created by Lake — evidenced in her performances leading up to the primary election — and indicated that a debate would feature frequent interruptions, pointless distractions and “ … childish name-calling.”
Most of the major media in the state went ballistic.
Laurie Roberts, columnist for The Arizona Republic, the state’s largest circulation newspaper, said it best.
“ … refusing to show up will only lead to Katie Hobbs looking like an absolute weakling, and that’s never a good look for someone who assures us she’s ready to run a state of more than 7 million people.”
Ms. Hobbs did offer to appear at a town-hall-styled event, with each candidate on stage separately fielding questions. That hasn’t been enough to quell the rancor from Republicans and Democrats alike. She is the first gubernatorial candidates to decline a debate invitation since the election commission began staging the event in 2002.
The worrisome aspects of this decision are twofold. Hobbs declined a similar opportunity during the primary, refusing to debate Democrat Marco Lopez. The last — and only — statewide public debate she has participated in occurred in 2018 when she was a fresh face from the Legislature campaigning to become the secretary of state. In that case, without the name-recognition provided by the public stage, her campaign might well have failed.
It’s worrisome that Hobbs has a record of choosing to avoid public presentations to the constituents she hopes to represent. Instead of looking at the debate as a chance to reach voters who might admire her abilities to lead in the face of chaos, she depends on scripted performances in controlled settings crafted by friendly advisers who guide her away from embarrassing situations.
Additional evidence of her inability to think on her feet and run away rather than address an issue was her handling of the Talonya Adams discrimination case. It took Ms. Hobbs several months to acknowledge her role in the Senate staffer’s firing and figure out that an apology was appropriate.
Secondly, considering the self-destructive nature of Lake’s campaign — she’s alienated half the GOP by urging moderate Republicans to leave the party — Ms. Hobbs must be extremely confident that choosing not to participate in a statewide televised debate won’t cost her the election.
We won’t know whether her confidence is well placed until Nov. 8, or shortly after, but what we already know is that if she is elected, Ms. Hobbs will likely formulate her leadership initiatives only after she’s told what to do by others in her administration.
COUNTERPOINT
Hobbs stays above the fray by refusing to argue with Lake
Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate and current secretary of state, has come under fire for her recent decision not to debate her Republican rival for the state’s top executive seat, Kari Lake.
Hobbs has cited the chaos that ensued during the GOP’s primary debate as her primary reason for not wishing to share the stage with Lake, a candidate who believes the 2020 election was rigged and claims to be a “lifetime NRA member,” among other falsehoods.
Several verses from Proverbs teach us why one should never debate someone who refuses logic and facts, but Proverbs 29:9 seems to put it best: “If a wise man has an argument with a fool, the fool only rages and laughs, and there is no quiet.” Hobbs knows there is nothing to be gained from a shouting match with her political rival.
The goal and purpose of a candidate debate is to educate voters on where office seekers stand on key issues and how they would address those problems if elected, not to see who can scream the loudest or tell the most lies in the shortest amount of time.
Hobbs proposed a town hall forum where she and Lake would answer questions and share their views on the direction of Arizona and their vision for the future, but would not share the stage or answer questions over each other.
That proposal was rejected by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, which appears more interested in creating “must-see TV” than providing voters with information and a chance to hear directly from candidates seeking the state’s highest office.
A town hall forum, featuring a strong moderator and pointed questions that force the candidates to think on their feet in front of a live audience, would do much more to show their preparedness than making them share a stage and attempt to jockey for position and speak over each other.
While the format might not offer the same fireworks that watching Hobbs and Lake would, it would undoubtedly offer more insight into how the candidates think and react when all eyes are on them.
Hobbs’ decision not to debate Lake directly is not unique, as candidates across the country from both major political parties have eschewed the stilted and often counterproductive format and instead taken their arguments directly to voters via social media and in-person events.
The two candidates also recently spoke with the state’s Chamber of Commerce and shared their views on the economy, election integrity and much more without having to directly attack each other.
Hobbs clearly feels she has nothing to gain from sharing a stage with Lake, and she is correct. While Hobbs has a track record as a legislator and state official, Lake has never held any position of political relevance, nor has she any experience running a business or state department.
Her decision not to share a stage is strategic and one her campaign believes will lead to victory in November. Time will tell if that notion is correct or not.