You have to wonder how we have made strides against COVID amidst the continual politics under which our public health warriors have to fight.
There are some areas that you think would be a “slam dunk” only to find ill-informed, ill-intentioned naysayers trying to block the “shot,”
Last Sunday, there was an editorial in the Herald that took Supervisor Tom Crosby to task for his tirade at a recent supervisors study session on COVID 19. He communicated in a rather hostile manner that the vaccination efforts undertaken by the Cochise County Health and Social Services were not worthwhile. His voiced-position was that Cochise County should “get out of the vaccination business.” How he could say that in the face of 444 active COVID cases in Cochise County at the beginning of September is simply irresponsible.
Also, his statements would indicate he feels 60,646 Cochise County residents have been fully-vaccinated in vain.
Fortunately, Supervisors English and Judd feel different.
It’s also fortuitous we have a county health director, Dr. Alicia Thompson, who along with her staff, has done a tremendous job in the fight to stem the COVID pandemic.
At a recent Cochise County Board of Health meeting, the board complimented and publicly praised Dr. Thompson and her staff for the work being done on behalf of the citizens of Cochise County. They are making a big difference.
There are times when politicians and health care officials are on the same page.
For example, continuing the ACA’s Navigator program as part of the proposed Medicare Part E program is one instance.
The Navigator Program, for those who are not familiar with it, was initially part of the Affordable Care Act. It was included to help citizens navigate the bureaucracy of enrolling in a health program through the exchanges. I suspect those of us who tried to enroll were fully frustrated with the bureaucracy of enrollment. I know I was.
Basically, navigators are trained to help consumers and small businesses look for insurance options through the federal and state exchanges. Their services include helping individuals complete eligibility and enrollment forms, and there is no fee paid by the enrollee for the service.
To become a navigator, an individual has to complete Health Navigation Certification training and must demonstrate successful completion of core competencies by successfully engaging in health navigation with consumer
Local navigator service, according to healthcare.gov, includes several individuals as well as the Chiricahua Clinic.
But the one question that remains to be answered is how do we as a county and country unite public health and politics to defeat COVID?
One of the tragedies in this political battle is the law of unintended consequences.
Politicians who are making negative and politically-motivated comments about vaccinations have contributed to the current surge in COVID. This current surge has helped with the increase in COVID, which in turn has created the shortage of hospital facilities for other health issues such as heart conditions or cancer treatment. As a result, there have been numerous instances where patients have died for lack of treatment facilities.
Twenty years ago yesterday, we experienced terrorist attacks on our homeland. I don’t think any of us in our wildest dreams could have forecast what took place on Sept. 11.
These terrorist attacks united our country unlike any event since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
We joined forces in a non-political, non-partisan manner to defeat a common foe, so why can’t we do that now against COVID?
The only way we are going to prevail against this common enemy is to get on the same page, stop the politics and follow the guidance of our public health officials.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over 40 years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in health care.