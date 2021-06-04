A couple of positive events took place recently in Cochise County’s hospital community.
The first event was Canyon Vista Medical Center attaining a B rating from Leapfrog as well as a three-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The statewide 2021 Spring Ratings just released for Arizona’s hospitals by Leapfrog were 15 A’s, 13 B’s, 14 C’s and 4 D’s. An A or B rating is difficult to attain so we can really be proud of our local hospital.
Founded in 1999 by the Business Roundtable to focus on patient safety issues, Leapfrog has been a driving force behind improving quality of care through enhancing hospital safety. The thrust of Leapfrog is to promote quality and safety in health care by setting standards and having hospitals report to these standards voluntarily.
Bob Gomes, CEO of CVMC, has been relentless in his determination to attain a high Leapfrog rating.
Bob once expressed his philosophy in a letter to the Herald: “Canyon Vista Medical Center is deeply committed to providing high quality, compassionate care and ensuring a safe environment for all patients, families, and visitors.” It was this belief that has moved CVMC forward.
The survey is constructed in several parts: 1) profile and demographics of the hospital; 2) basic hospital information, including hospital’s bed size, admissions, teaching status and ICUs operated; 3) medication safety, including the hospital’s use of Computerized Physician Order Entry to prevent medication ordering errors and adverse drug events as well as processes the hospital has in place to prevent medication errors, including barcode medication administration and medication reconciliation; 4) inpatient surgery, the hospital and surgeon volume for eight high-risk procedures and surgical appropriateness criteria to prevent unnecessary procedures; 5) maternity care, including elective delivery, cesarean birth or high-risk deliveries; 6) Physician staffing, the staffing structure of the hospital’s pediatric and adult general medical and/or surgical ICUs and neuro ICUs; 7) managing serious events, the hospital’s response to “never events”; and 8) pediatric care
The three-star rating from Medicare is based on patient satisfaction surveys, which were very positive.
So as you can see … to get a B rating from Leapfrog and three stars from Medicare is a very positive achievement. Congratulations to Bob, CVMC’s medical staff and the hospital staff … keep up the good work !
The other event was Benson Hospital’s entering into an agreement with Concert Health, which will provide mental health treatment through Benson’s primary care network.
This is really a BIG plus since mental health patients in Cochise County can be assessed … referred … just not treated.
If you’ve never had the need to seek treatment for mental disorders, consider yourself lucky. Trying to find help for a family member or even yourself is an exercise in futility.
Benson hospital’s movement to establish treatment for mental illness is a beacon in a dark and murky healthcare environment.
The basic approach taken by Concert Health, according to Concert’s website, is to deliver service through collaboration between the primary care physician and a Concert-licensed behavioral care manager. The patient connects directly with the BCM, and it is the patient’s choice as to whether the engagement is through video or telephone. The BCM then works with patients to set goals, provide counseling, monitor medications and regularly assess symptoms. In essence, the patient is actually being treated ... not just assessed or referred.
Hopefully, Benson hospital’s forward-moving approach for treating mental health challenges will be a success and will perhaps motivate other healthcare facilities in Cochise County to establish a like approach for treatment.
One of the aspects demonstrated by county agencies that attempt to address mental health issues is that the focus is on substance abuse … which is important but not the total issue.
Simple behavioral disorders that arise from an inability to adjust to life’s challenges are as equally important as named disorders. And with the pandemic generating some of these challenges, we need to recognize the importance of treatment … not just assessment and referral.
Treatment for mental health disorders has always been like the weather … we continually talk about it ... we just don’t do anything … maybe Benson will finally get something done!