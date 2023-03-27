Spring has sprung! I am grateful for the beautiful springtime weather in southeast Arizona and the season of growth, planning, and celebrations it brings.

The college has quickly responded to the changing job market by broadening its academic offerings and workforce development initiatives. This spring, 42 short-term certificate programs are available for individuals looking to reskill or upskill in a post-pandemic world. Of these, 28 programs can be finished within a year or less. The programs are designed to equip students with the latest skills and knowledge required to excel in the ever-changing job market. Additionally, these “stackable” credentials can build toward other certificates and/or degrees, allowing students various career paths.

