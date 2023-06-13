In UFO arcana, one of the figures claiming a whistleblower’s knowledge of a secret U.S. program to reverse-engineer recovered alien technology is a man named Bob Lazar.

Here’s how Lazar has told the story: As a physicist educated at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Caltech, he was hired by the U.S. Navy in the 1980s to work as a technician at “S-4,” a subsidiary of Area 51. By his account, the facility contains nine recovered flying saucers; in addition, Lazar has claimed glimpses of alien cadavers and briefings on human contact with the Zeta Reticuli star system.