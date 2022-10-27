Since the leak of the Dobbs decision in May, conservative organization CatholicVote has counted 75 attacks on pro-life organizations around the country — vandalism, arson, graffiti, a firebombing. A group calling itself Jane’s Revenge has taken responsibility for some of the attacks, though it’s not clear whether this is a real pro-choice terrorist organization or just a conveniently unifying slogan. But then very little about these incidents is clear, because while officially the FBI is investigating, so far it has not publicized any arrests.

Perhaps a hardworking agent is about to break one of these cases. For opponents of abortion, though, it’s been hard not to notice the contrast between the slow-seeming federal response to the wave of violence and the vigor with which the government has been pursuing anti-abortion protesters lately. For instance, the FBI recently sent more than a dozen agents to make a 7 a.m. arrest of Mark Houck, a Pennsylvania father of seven who allegedly shoved an abortion clinic volunteer more than a year ago, an altercation that led to no local charges (Houck said he was defending his 12-year-old son from verbal abuse). Around the same time, the Department of Justice charged 11 pro-life protesters with federal crimes allegedly committed while blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic in Tennessee; one defendant is an 87-year-old woman.

