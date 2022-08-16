Purchase Access

While we wait to learn more about how Donald Trump was using blueprints for the doomsday machine from “Dr. Strangelove” to impress his guests at Mar-a-Lago, let’s check in on America’s public health authorities. They were set free, 19 months ago, from Trump’s science-denying reign of error; presumably since then the rule of reason and competence has been restored.

Sorry, I’m indulging in a little sarcasm. America’s response to COVID-19 went badly not just for Trump-related reasons, but because of problems inherent to our public health edifice, from bureaucratic sclerosis to the ideological capture of putatively neutral institutions. All those problems have extended themselves across the Biden presidency, so that its Trust-the-Science restoration has only deepened a crisis of authority.