My recent column made the argument, once taken for granted but now somewhat contested, that Ron DeSantis absolutely must run in 2024 if he wants to seize his best shot at being president. The contestations I addressed were mostly focused on the potency of Donald Trump as an obstacle to DeSantis’ ambitions and the advantages of waiting for 2028 instead. But there’s a secondary argument floating around that’s worth discussing: the idea that DeSantis’ right-wing record will doom him as a general election candidate, whether because of his war with Disney or his past support for curbing entitlement spending or his recent signature on Florida’s six-week abortion ban.

I don’t think this argument is all that germane to the question of whether the Florida governor ought to run in 2024 as opposed to 2028: If heartbeat laws, Disney wars and past Medicare and Social Security votes are general election kryptonite, then it’s not like four years of hanging out and waiting for his turn will somehow make them more marketable to swing voters.

