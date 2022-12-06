La Maison Simons, commonly known as Simons, is a prominent Canadian fashion retailer. In late October, it released a three-minute film: a moody, watery, mystical tribute. Its subject was the suicide of a 37-year-old British Columbia woman, Jennyfer Hatch, who was approved for what Canadian law calls “medical assistance in dying” amid suffering associated with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of disorders that affect the body’s connective tissues.

In an interview quoted in Canada’s National Post, the chief merchant of Simons stated that the film was “obviously not a commercial campaign.” Instead, it was a signifier of a public-spirited desire to “build the communities that we want to live in tomorrow, and leave to our children.”

Ross Douthat, a New York Times Opinion columnist, writes about politics, religion, moral values and higher education.

