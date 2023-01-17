Something unusual happened to Joe Biden this past week. A reputable poll, from The Economist and YouGov, showed him with a positive job approval rating — hitting 50% approval among registered voters, against 47% disapproving.

Maybe the poll was an outlier, a blip; Biden’s approval numbers have improved since his summertime nadir, but his polling average is still below 45%. Maybe any improvement will be undone by further revelations about stashed classified documents from his VP days — though it will be hard to top the comedy value of some of the papers being in the garage with his Corvette.

