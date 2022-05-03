Among the hectic spring schedule, Cochise College spent a little time celebrating legacies. We recently inducted six members into the Hall of Fame and dedicated the Douglas Campus baseball field in the name of a retired coach, administrator and alumnus.
A lasting legacy is all about the actions you take during your life and the way those actions affect how people remember you. The Hall of Fame program seeks nominations of former students, volunteers, community leaders and former faculty/staff who have positively advanced the college’s legacy after being part of the Cochise College community, or left a legacy that made a significant impact on the institution and/or its students.
Retired faculty Faye Douglas (Student Development Center) and the late Pat Hotchkiss (library) were inducted April 2 alongside alumni David Mosow, Ed.D. ('66), Daniel Ortega ('82), John Pintek ('72), and John Peter Van Bogaert ('92). That day, alumni gathered with family and friends of Dr. James “Bo” Hall (‘71) as we dedicated the ball field in the name of a man who not only graduated from the college, but also served its students for 38 years.
Douglas, who began a 30-plus-year career as a reading instructor and pursued a master’s degree in counseling after identifying her interactions with students outside the classroom were her true calling, was recognized for her 'students first' philosophy. She cherishes her work with international students most.
Hotchkiss, who passed away in 2020, was remembered for working through three relocations of the Sierra Vista Campus library, the introduction of library technologies and as 15-year co-chair of the commencement planning committee. Her son Colin, who traveled to the ceremony from Washington, reminded us that he grew up visiting campus and the college was part of his life, too.
Dr. Mosow, whose career includes time counseling and coaching, teaching at universities and community colleges and developing a student records software company, encouraged us to give and volunteer to support students into the future. He is a member of the Cochise College Foundation board of directors.
Introducing her husband at the ceremony, Anne Ortega shared that Danny has gotten everything he could and then some, out of an associate’s degree. In addition to time at IBM, the family business, and Arizona Public Service, Danny served on the school board, college board and as mayor of Douglas. As he moves for work, he continues to volunteer with local community colleges.
Pintek is known for being the first Cochise College student body president and, later, the sheriff of Cochise County. He’s also a lifelong learner who pursued training as an electrician toward the end of his career. He is a dedicated volunteer and member of the Cochise College Foundation board.
Van Bogaert graduated from Douglas High School and played baseball at Cochise College. After two years playing independent ball, he shifted from a career goal of teaching ESL to construction. His award-winning Tucson company, PVB Fabrications, employs hundreds of people and supports more than a dozen faith-based, education, athletic, health and community service organizations.
Dr. Hall first made a name for himself in playing and coaching baseball. He developed connections nationwide that continue to attract competitive recruits and good things to Cochise College. As athletic director, he implemented the philosophy that while there are limits in professional sports, participants should have an education that will open other doors for the rest of their lives. Alumni value his mentorship; at least one named his son after him.
The heartwarming and joyous ceremonies made for an unforgettable day at Cochise College. I congratulate each of these individuals on the legacies they have left and thank them for being strong ambassadors for this great institution. And I encourage you to consider nominating someone you know for membership in the Cochise College Hall of Fame.
J.D. Rottweiler, Ph.D., is president of Cochise College. Contact him at jdr@cochise.edu.