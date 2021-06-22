With all of the activity that went into putting together a drive-through commencement ceremony last month, the college chose to delay honoring newly appointed faculty emeriti until it could do so in a meaningful way. That time is now and again at the faculty-staff convocation in August.
The college recognizes the profession of teaching as a lifetime commitment for many members of its faculty and celebrates retired faculty who may wish to continue contributing to the education process for their exemplary past service. Two retired liberal arts faculty, nominated by their peers and recommended to the Governing Board, were recently honored with faculty emeritus status.
For many with Douglas connections, 1992 Cochise College graduate Cecelia Lewis' doctoral project "Leaving a Legacy: Women of Mexican Heritage in Douglas, AZ during the 1920s, 30s and 40s" would be hard to forget. The project documented and shared the stories of elderly women from Douglas and resulted in a traveling museum exhibit featuring visual representations of each participant with a short biography. This type of experiential learning is classic Lewis teaching style. As a faculty member in English, Lewis took her students to regional places they read about so they could experience the context of their readings.
She collaborated with a faculty member in South Africa to connect students with other continents. Outside the classroom, she helped students develop an online newspaper, advised a poetry club and chaired the English Department.
She presented at the National Council of Teachers of English Conference five times and traveled to India, Nairobi and Haiti to help organize writing programs through Middlebury College's Bread Loaf Writers' Conference. Ceci is also a volunteer and presenter for the Douglas Historical Society.
"Cochise College is where my post secondary academic journey began," Lewis said. "When students would come to my office, I would show them my diplomas, all framed together: Cochise was on the bottom because it was the solid foundation I needed to earn my bachelor of arts at the University of Arizona, my master of arts from Middlebury College and my doctoral degree from the University of Arizona. Being named faculty emeritus brings me back full circle, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to begin and end my academic journey here."
Rebecca Orozco, who retired as a faculty member in history, also is a student of the world. Her work displaying Native American and Latin American artifacts, as well as shorter-term displays such as artifacts extracted by students at Bisbee's historic Warren Ballpark, provided a sense of physical history and connection to the area.
Because of Becky's passion, numerous students participated in summer programs put on by Archaeology Southwest. In addition, Becky has served as a volunteer with more community organizations than is possible to list, though the Bisbee Rotary Club, Bisbee Boys & Girls Club, Bisbee Business & Professional Women and the restoration and preservation of Camp Naco are among them.
Prior to teaching full time, Becky led the Center for Lifelong Learning, where she still offers lectures on her many travel adventures. Earlier in her career, she worked with the college Elderhostel program, which offered educational trips into Mexico (Casas Grandes was a favorite).
She also worked as an archaeologist, having discovered this passion because of early college Governing Board member and Amerind Foundation founder Dr. Charles DiPeso.
"I am so honored to be recognized by my peers," Orozco said. "Cochise and my time there have been a huge part of my life. I started as a student in 1971. This recognition is a validation of the connection that I will continue to have with the college."
These faculty dedicated not just classroom time but their entire lives to satisfying their curiosity and sharing their passion with others.
Says Executive Vice President/Provost Dr. Verlyn Fick, “Ceci and Becky are two people with long college histories, long community histories and many experiences around the world. They are two people who brought real depth to their work at Cochise.”
Cochise College is the special place that it is because of faculty like Ceci and Becky, and we’re proud to have called them ours.
J.D. ROTTWEILER, Ph.D., is president of Cochise College. Contact him at jdr@cochise.edu.