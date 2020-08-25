The last five months have been full of lows and, thankfully, highs. While I’ve never been more discouraged in my 30-year career, I’ve also never been prouder.
“In a crisis, be aware of the danger, but recognize the opportunity,” said John F. Kennedy in a 1959 speech in Indianapolis.
This year, Cochise College faculty and staff have moved past an unpredictable danger and taken opportunities to serve students in different ways.
When spring classes were disrupted mid-semester, faculty demonstrated innovation, responsiveness and commitment to helping students complete what they’d begun in January, or even earlier. An example is our career technology faculty, who did what they could online until the only thing left to do was bring students on site to finish the lab, or hands-on, portion of their courses. Staff began assisting students remotely in March and then returned to campus to serve students in all modalities while other organizations were still working from home. Academic support personnel carried out a “mega-convocation” to help faculty prepare in the event the fall semester would be taught remotely, which is where we are today. Faculty taught faculty; they learned how to use technology innovatively. Staff and faculty engaged students and potential students by phone, text and email. “Did you apply but never enroll? How can we help you?” Facilities personnel cleaned, re-cleaned, and cleaned again, and classroom capacities were adjusted. Fall classes were scheduled and then rescheduled to accommodate a late switch from face-to-face to remote delivery where possible. A new scholarship program for Cochise County adults was not just an idea, it’s a reality, thanks to donors who stepped forward to help.
Despite being apart, we have really pulled together!
Some of these new efforts may only continue in the immediate future, and others may remain permanently. The situation keeps changing, so we’ll have to get back to you on that.
The college recently hosted its annual convocation, a welcome to the academic year. We did it remotely — apart but together. As we enter a semester devoid of athletic competition and on-campus student activities, engagement is going to be a challenge. How do we engage students and deliver the kind of college experience we’re normally capable of while being remote, distanced and masked? It’s a challenge faced by every institution that is suddenly unable to carry out activities that normally take place in a public space. It puts greater responsibility on us, and our students, because we won’t necessarily see each other every day.
But education is needed, perhaps now more than ever. Our students, colleagues and communities need us now. We do not know the answer to all the questions, but we remain committed to the idea that through innovation and energy, we can enhance the quality of life for the students and communities we serve.
Be well!