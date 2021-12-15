To prepare to write this column, I went on a hunt for updates on some of the state and national education initiatives Cochise College has been a part of in recent years. It was a bit of a challenge, partly, I believe, because the pandemic has been a huge disruption.
While our classes proceed and our students continue pursuing their goals, what the workforce and the education that supports it looks like post-pandemic remains to be seen. Will we ever truly be in a place we consider “post-pandemic,” what does that entail, and what does it mean for education?
Nobody knows. So well-intended goals may not be as relevant now as they were when they were set. Of course, we stand by education as it opens doors for students. But as the current job market shows us — workers leaving the workforce, others who are unable to find a job, employers who can’t find employees, employees working from home, increasing wages — things are so scrambled right now that it’s unclear what direction education should pursue.
And so we continue looking for opportunities and educating those who come to us, primarily Cochise County residents seeking to better themselves and their lives.
Something I can always provide an update on is your local community college, which seems to be faring well, considering the circumstances. Cochise recently published the 2020-21 Year in Review. You can view it online at cochise.edu/presidents-office. I think you’ll agree that the college made some very positive progress this year.
Some highlights I’ve covered before: new guiding statements and a revised mission that extends our reach further into the community; new facilities for cybersecurity, virtual reality and automotive technology; our pandemic response and how we adapted to help students; drive-through commencement; and a community survey that identified a need to improve how we communicate about the college, leading to the Year in Review publication itself.
Items I haven’t previously covered include student achievements in athletics, including a rodeo national champion; completion of the third project house by Residential Construction Technology students; volunteer and honors awards; demographics and who we serve; staff achievements; and what to expect in the next few years.
Beginning in spring 2022, we’ll offer two new professional certifications for health care careers. January marks the start of the Phlebotomy Technician Certificate Program, followed in March by the Electrocardiogram Technician Certificate Program. Both non-credit programs will include online and hands-on instruction in the evening and prepare students to take NHA certification exams. We’re working to launch a medical billing and coding program next fall.
Also in the spring, students will have the opportunity to earn a light vehicle diesel certificate by taking five three-credit courses, from introductory level through engine repair, intake and exhaust systems and engine fuel systems and computerized engine controls.
Finally, next year, we expect to see progress on two major new initiatives: A mobile trades program to deliver training in some of the more remote areas of the county, and a first responders academy, to expand the Southeast Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy into emergency medical technician (EMT), paramedicine, fire science and dispatcher training at the Douglas Campus.
Currently, we are looking for an instructor of skilled trades who will likely spend a semester organizing the mobile program before taking it on the road. A director for the first responders academy was hired this fall, and plans to develop the appropriate facilities, to include a driving range, are being discussed.
As we close out 2021, Cochise College looks forward to starting a new year, working to develop our local workforce, and celebrating success. Have a safe and happy holiday.