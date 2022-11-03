Since 1964 Cochise College has been at the forefront of higher education in our county and has provided previously unavailable opportunities to thousands. We continue to serve students in reaching their academic and career goals, thus impacting families, generations and most importantly, the communities where we live.

Thanks to the support and coordinated efforts of the entire team at Cochise College, our student enrollment remains strong. The Fall 2022 semester started positively, with enrollment trending above pre-pandemic levels and our residence halls at capacity. On average, both Sierra Vista and Douglas campuses saw significant increases and students continue to access the college face-to-face, online, or in a hybrid format.

