Since 1964 Cochise College has been at the forefront of higher education in our county and has provided previously unavailable opportunities to thousands. We continue to serve students in reaching their academic and career goals, thus impacting families, generations and most importantly, the communities where we live.
Thanks to the support and coordinated efforts of the entire team at Cochise College, our student enrollment remains strong. The Fall 2022 semester started positively, with enrollment trending above pre-pandemic levels and our residence halls at capacity. On average, both Sierra Vista and Douglas campuses saw significant increases and students continue to access the college face-to-face, online, or in a hybrid format.
Embracing our mission of supporting meaningful careers, we are working to address the needs of local employers and their future workforce. More than ever before, people are looking for short, accelerated programs or micro-certifications to begin or advance their careers. I am excited to share with you that the college started offering new certificate programs that take workforce development to new heights; anyone can start a program, finish in a year or less and quickly begin or advance in their career. Tax preparation, basic behavioral health, medical billing and coding, residential construction fundamentals and commercial driver’s license are just a few of the nearly 30 programs you can complete in a year or less. Registration for the spring semester started on November 1 so it’s never too late to jump start your future.
Another area of emphasis at the college has been removing the barriers between high school and college. Early College, as we call it, allows for high school age students to be concurrently enrolled at Cochise College while they complete their high school diploma. We have made enrolling even more achievable for high school students, increasing college access by reducing dual enrollment tuition, offering classes at Buena High School taught by college faculty, and partnering with American Leadership Academy-Virtual, PPEC TEC, and Benson Digital Learning Center, to name a few. Next semester/year will bring increased opportunities at Douglas, Bisbee, Tombstone, Willcox, and Saint David High Schools. Our enhanced partnership with the Cochise Technology District allows high school students opportunities in Certified Nursing Assistant, Home Health Aide, Law & Public Safety, Mental and Social Health, Cloud Computing/Network Security, Welding, HVAC, and Automotive Technology.
We’ve come a long way since 1964, and we’re just getting started, or restarted, at Cochise College. The past two and a half years' events have transformed what we offer and how we provide programs, certificates and classes. Our extraordinary college faculty and staff are at the heart of these changes. We have adapted quickly and continue to focus on the future to bring solutions to meeting our students' needs. Cochise College is a place where futures start and advance.
J.D. ROTTWEILER, Ph.D., is president of Cochise College. Contact him at jdr@cochise.edu.