The end of the calendar year marks a time for reflection. While 2021 presented many, many challenges, it also reminded us to be grateful for the little things and the big things and for life itself. No pandemic can dampen the joy of Cochise College students during this festive season, even as some of them search high and low for the elusive turkey.
What they have or are able to obtain, students wish to share with others, carrying out our mission as it relates to social responsibility and community engagement.
Case in point: Numerous organizations within the college community coordinate angel trees or provide collection points for items to help cover basic needs and also spread holiday joy.
Since food is top of mind at Thanksgiving, I’ll start with that. The Cochise Cupboard, a campus food pantry that provides non-perishable items to students and their families, is partnering with several agencies to drive up donations. Collection boxes have been added to entrances of businesses like the Landmark Cafe. The food pantry committee is giving away everything but the turkey baskets to students to support food items needed by families for Thanksgiving dinner.
In early 2022, food drives will take place at campus athletic competitions in partnership with other civic minded groups, such as the Douglas High School Key Club. Cash donations can be accepted online at cochise.edu/cochise-cupboard. Non-perishable food items, which are needed year-round, can be delivered to the 600 Building at the Douglas Campus and the Andrea Cracchiolo Library at the Sierra Vista Campus.
The Student Activities Office and Student Government Association is coordinating the college’s participation in the Salvation Army bell ringing during Red Kettle season. This activity began several years ago and has become a college tradition. Students, faculty, staff, family and friends will ring the bell at Salvation Army partner Hobby Lobby on Dec. 16 and 17. The funds collected help provide rental and bill-pay assistance, support to homeless shelters and food pantries, and resources to underserved populations.
At the time of this writing, members of Club TRiO, an organization made up of students in the grant-funded Student Support Services program, were seeking permission to set up donation boxes at three Douglas stores to collect items for the House of Hope, which provides housing and serves victims of domestic violence. This is the same group that, along with Phi Theta Kappa honor society, has been involved with cleanup efforts in the city of Douglas and along State Route 80 near the campus and who are volunteering to help Clawson Elementary third graders reach the national reading standard.
Club TRiO is collecting unwrapped toys, blankets, gloves, scarves, socks, hats and other items for two orphanages and a nursing home in Agua Prieta, Sonora. Club TRiO members are charged with identifying a sponsor to provide a toy, clothing or shoes for each child at Casa Pepito and Brazos de Amor. Items can be dropped off at the Financial Aid Office on either campus and will be delivered to the recipients on Dec. 14. Students also plan “window visits” with the residents of Haven Health in Douglas, communicating with them via whiteboards and decorating their windows for the holidays.
Finally, SGA recently hosted Operation Gratitude to provide students with the needed tools to express gratitude to anyone who has made a positive difference during their time at Cochise College. In addition to providing blank cards and cookies so that students could express their thanks, Operation Gratitude served as a way to distribute information about the above and other volunteer activities and to encourage the college community to participate.
It’s easy to become overwhelmed by problems that seem like they can’t be solved. But it takes very little for us, as individual members of the community, to display compassion and inspire hope in others. Through their participation, our students acquire social intelligence that will help them to thoughtfully tackle the challenges of tomorrow.
Now, that’s the spirit!