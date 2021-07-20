This summer, many of us gathered with friends and family members to celebrate the Fourth of July. For the last year and a half, we have been doing just the opposite of gathering while avoiding COVID as it spread across the planet. During that time, part of the population suffered negative health or financial consequences, while others have flourished and refocused.
Today, Cochise College is at a point where it can take a breath and figure out how to forge a new path while continuing to meet its mission. COVID is by no means finished, but given that this is the beginning of a new academic year, it does beg the question: What is our role as a community college going into this new year?
In many respects, our role is the same as it always has been. As a community college, we are uniquely positioned to help bring our communities together to refocus and move forward in achieving personal and collaborative successes based on the educational opportunities available from Cochise College. The biggest challenge is to re-energize students and workers who will need education as we seek to leave COVID in the rearview mirror.
Some prospective students may be thinking about waiting a year to enroll. Going to college takes motivation, and motivation is aided when momentum is gained, not lost (and math forgotten). We know that entering and succeeding in college becomes more unlikely and challenging the more “time off” a student has taken. In fact, as the world figures out how it’s going to be moving forward, now is a great time to seek training to be ready for the opportunities that exist now (and there are many) or will become clear in the next few years.
Professionals who work in cybersecurity, software and IT; business management; healthcare and first responder agencies; automotive technology; construction; heating and cooling; and aviation; won’t just be needed in the future. They’re needed now to deal with hacks, health and law enforcement crises, housing and pilot shortages; waves of retirements; and the basic comforts that come with having a reliable car and an operating air conditioner. Many employers are hiring, and new opportunities are emerging all the time.
To help you on your way, the federal government is offering unprecedented aid, and the college offers scholarships for a variety of populations, including graduating high school seniors and adult students. Resources are available that can help make education free or nearly free. You need only commit.
The Cochise College fall semester begins on August 16. That means that as of this writing, there are five weeks left for potential students to check out their options and take the appropriate steps to get on the path toward a meaningful career and financial independence. As we enter this new year, our faculty and staff are ready to help students with pandemic fatigue in their race for accomplishment, a race they are sure to win in a workforce that largely seeks individuals with some post-high school training but less than a bachelor’s degree.
America can’t afford to have students on the sidelines for multiple years. At Cochise College, some things may look a little different (for example, more flexibility in course delivery), but moving forward, we will continue to provide accessible educational opportunities that lead to constructive citizenship, meaningful careers and lifelong learning. And maybe we’ll do it better than ever before.