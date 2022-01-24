It is with great joy that Cochise College kicks off this year with news that brightens the challenging environment in which we’re all living and working.
First come the headlines from the governor’s state of the state address identifying education as a priority for the 2023 budget. Gov. Ducey proposes funding for six advanced manufacturing training centers at community colleges across the state, plus additional funds to support workforce initiatives at higher education institutions. The budget proposes significant dollars to K-12 for a variety of purposes, including the mitigation of “learning loss” suffered due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Though several months of debate lie between now and final budget adoption, the proposal conveys a sense of optimism that is refreshing after all we’ve been through the last couple of years.
Cochise College enrollment, part of a recent Tucson-area news story, underscores the urgency Cochise County citizens feel to prepare for the future. Our headcount dropped somewhat at the start of the pandemic. Thanks to the creativity and hard work of our staff, it has inched back to within 120 of spring 2020 enrollment. With an eye toward making students feel welcome and supported, staff increased the number of recruiting events and tours last fall, called new applicants to assist with onboarding, offered advising appointments via Zoom and proactively reached out to offer assistance with registration, financial aid, payment and academics.
This semester, registration of high school students in dual enrollment programs exceeds pre-pandemic levels, as does enrollment in some of the trades. Our citizens recognize the value of the college in increasing the quality of life for themselves and their families. Opportunities in the workforce drive them to seek skills in the trades or healthcare. Some who had plans to go to a university chose to study close to home until they feel safe transfering.
Overall, Cochise College has done a really great job of managing through the crisis. This semester, we continue to see interest in remote learning. We introduced a “hyflex” (hybrid/flexible) modality by which faculty instruct in a classroom on campus while simultaneously delivering and recording instruction through a web conferencing system, allowing students to choose to attend in person, livestream, or view the recording at any time. This allows students greater flexibility in managing their time and their own wellness.
As 2022 gets rolling, the college continues to work on new projects, including development of a first responders academy, new curriculum in culinary arts and construction trades and the fall start of integrated training for adult education students pursuing work in healthcare and HVAC.
All of this positive news doesn’t diminish the fact that the virus continues to spread. We sympathize with all of the individuals and families who have been affected by illness and commit to doing our part as your community’s college to ensure better days ahead.
J.D. Rottweiler, Ph.D., is president of Cochise College. Contact him at jdr@cochise.edu.