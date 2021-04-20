Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, Cochise College garnered attention for its distribution of supplies and equipment to local medical facilities that were having difficulty ordering them. I’m excited to share that there is much more to the story of the college’s role in pandemic response and recovery.
It started with testing. Cochise College health sciences students visit healthcare facilities as part of their clinical training. The college coordinated testing events for them so they would be granted access to those facilities last fall. As the pandemic was not letting up, the college obtained a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments waiver, which offered a legal, affordable way to test students in Spring 2021 so that they could continue their training. Once the waiver was obtained, the Cochise County Health Department delivered 1,200 test kits, and Haven Health of Sierra Vista and Douglas donated another 160. Helping to prevent and control community spread, tests have been performed on some college faculty, staff and students, including athletes who are competing this semester. Every CNA student is tested once a week, and CNA, nursing and paramedicine students are all back in long-term care facilities this semester.
Things became personal as faculty became aware of people they knew who had fallen ill. When local agencies began asking if personnel might be available to help administer vaccines, they stepped up to the plate. Between faculty and students, the college has more capacity than most local healthcare agencies; in December, there were more than 180 students and faculty trained to give intramuscular injections. In addition, vaccinating the public is a great opportunity for students both to learn and serve during a time of great human need.
Most of all, it was the right thing to do.
In January, we began collaborating with the Fry Fire District on countywide vaccination PODs; nine nursing students and two staff administered 279 vaccines on the first day - Jan. 23. Since then, our collaboration has branched out to include medical assistant and paramedic students and to support vaccination at local medical offices, Copper Queen Hospital, county fire departments, and Buena High School.
As of April 13, Cochise College faculty and students had administered more than 11,200 vaccinations! They are scheduled through the end of April and committed to providing assistance until it is no longer needed. They are also available to assist members of the community in registering with the state website for vaccinations.
Thankfully, the state board of nursing is counting POD hours as clinical hours, and the Student Nursing Association is able to complete required volunteer hours. We thank our community partners for also giving back. Canyon Vista Medical Center has provided filters for the N95 masks for fourth-semester nursing students. Copper Queen Hospital performed fit tests for N95 respirators on our soon-to-be-graduating nursing students and covered the cost of a test kit that was needed for the fitting. Benson Hospital donated gloves for students to use at a recent vaccine POD.
The Fry Fire District recently recognized Cochise College Nursing & Health Sciences with a letter of appreciation and coins commemorating the dedication and leadership of our faculty, whose “positive attitude, work ethic and commitment to service set the standard for their professions.” The students, it said, are making history and leading the community out of the pandemic. We’re so proud they’re learning from some of the very best.
J.D. ROTTWEILER, Ph.D., is president of Cochise College. Contact him at jdr@cochise.edu.