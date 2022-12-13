Dear Santa:
Well, sir, it’s that magical time of the year when we look to see whether we’ve been naughty or nice.
Hopefully there are more checkmarks on the nice side of the ledger than on the naughty side … because no one wants to find coal in his or her stocking on Christmas morning.
Now before I share my “would like to have list" I want to thank you for what you did in response to my previous letters. It really is appreciated. One major request you’ve fulfilled over the years has been the retention of the Affordable Care Act. Millions of Americans now have health care coverage thanks to the wisdom of some legislative leaders.
Another major gift has been the generosity of our communities as residents continue to support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project. Many children have had a bright Christmas through this and similar projects in our community.
An additional “thank you” is the continual battle against hunger waged by various organizations such as the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church and St. Vincent de Paul. Food insecurity is not something that is a one time event but an ongoing concern. One thing I wonder is whether or not we could take a unified approach toward combating hunger rather than approaching a solution piecemeal.
To start off this year’s letter we should acknowledge some of the good boys and girls such as the Cochise County volunteers who support social service programs like Echoing Hope Ranch, Good Neighbor Alliance, St. Vincent de Paul, Lori’s Place, Legacy Foundation, the Salvation Army, Peach’s Pantry and many other similar organizations committed to making life better for those in need.
One thing we need is to have a major touch of peace in our world, not only in the Ukraine but here as well. A welcomed gift would be a return to treating others with courtesy and acceptance as we did pre-pandemic. While we may disagree with someone, it’s not necessary or appropriate to behave in a less than courteous manner.
Another major gift we need is a concerted effort to rid us of or at least minimize the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccinations and mask wearing. Arguing about proven techniques to mitigate COVID just doesn’t make sense. And painting mitigation measures with a political paintbrush makes even less sense.
A third gift to place under the tree is a spirit of volunteerism to help staff the various organizations that provide needed social services. The greatest gift we can give is of ourselves and some of our time. So Santa, please motivate community members to become community volunteers.
Along with volunteering, please generate a spirit of financial support by community members. These organizations exist through community contributions, tax credit contributions to your “favorite" charity is a good way to show that support. Through tax credit contributions you can specify where you want your tax dollars to go.
Also, would you please bring a big helping of cooperation, congeniality and teamwork to those individuals who occupy positions of leadership and trust in Washington? We have gone far too long living in a divisive and acrimonious mode of government that has gotten us nowhere. It seems to me we need to start being Americans again, rather than wavers of banners crying out for violence and disruption. We do not need January 6th ever again.
And in a broad request, I’d like to ask you for peace, hope, charity and faith.
Peace in the Ukraine, hope for good health, charity for the downtrodden and faith that the positive will occur.
So Santa, I hope you’ll consider my “would like to have list."
Have a safe journey Dec. 24.
Merry Christmas!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over thirty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.