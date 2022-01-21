Editor's note: "Point/Counterpoint" is a new Herald/Review feature that will highlight an important topic and present arguments on either side of the issue.
POINT:
It's not surprising that Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema supported continuing the filibuster in the Senate. Her main profile since being elected in 2018 is to go her own way and not automatically fall in line with her Democratic brethren, somewhat following in the footsteps of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.
Sinema staunchly believes the filibuster is, as many supporters have stated, “The Soul of the Senate.” The action allows a party to “stonewall” a piece of legislation, effectively talking it to death on the Senate floor or forcing changes to the bill. It has been used by both parties; its value in determining pertinent legislation is varied.
She put her belief where her vote was Wednesday, along with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, joining with Republicans in the Senate to uphold the filibuster rule.
The Center for American Progress, a public policy research and advocacy group that holds a liberal viewpoint on economic and social issue, says on its website the filibuster has been used about twice as much by Senate Republicans to prevent Democratic legislation from passing than vice versa. However, it also has been used to prevent significant conservative priorities, including efforts to undermine reproductive rights.
To end a filibuster, which can empower a minority of senators representing a small percentage of Americans, requires a vote of 60 senators.
In a speech Jan. 13 before the Senate, Sinema talked about her opposition to changing the process, which in turn shelved Democratic plans to change voting laws.
She said she backs the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — which went down by a 51-49 vote Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voting “no” in a procedural move to allow the legislation to be brought to the floor in the future — and called the filibuster a “critical tool” for safeguarding democracy in a divided nation.
“These bills (voting legislation) help treat the symptoms of the disease, but they do not fully address the disease itself,” Sinema said. “And while I continue to support these bills, I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country. The debate over the Senate's 60-vote threshold shines a light on our broader challenges.
“There is no need for me to restate my longstanding support for the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation, and there's no need for me to restate its role protecting our country from wild reversals in federal policy.”
She made other valid points.
“American politics are cyclical and the granting of power in Washington, D.C., is exchanged regularly by the voters from one party to another.
“This shift of power back and forth means the Senate’s 60-vote threshold has proved maddening to members of both political parties in recent years – viewed either as a weapon of obstruction or a safety net to save the country from radical policies, depending on whether you serve in the majority or the minority.
“But what is the legislative filibuster other than a tool that requires new federal policy to be broadly supported by senators representing a broader cross-section of Americans — a guardrail, inevitably viewed as an obstacle by whoever holds the Senate majority, but which in reality ensures that millions of Americans represented by the minority party have a voice in the process?”
To be sure, the filibuster is firmly caught up in politics. President Joe Biden urged senators to change “the Senate rules, whichever way they need to be changed,” to prevent Republicans from blocking action on voting legislation. But in July 2021, he said eliminating the filibuster would throw Congress into chaos. Schumer has said the Senate will debate changes to the filibuster; the same Schumer who in 2005 defended the process, saying, “They believe if you get 51% of the vote, there should be one-party rule. ... They want to make this country into a banana republic where if you don’t get your way, you change the rules. It’ll be doomsday for democracy if we do.”
It's clear our legislators have made the filibuster a game of political football.
It's more than clear it's a game Sinema simply refuses to play.
COUNTERPOINT: Sinema shows true colors by supporting filibuster over voting rights
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has disappointed millions of her supporters in Arizona and across the country by choosing to uphold arcane legislative rules rather than stand up for the voting rights of her constituents and voters everywhere who are seeing their ability to cast a ballot under attack.
Her choice to favor the Senate filibuster over the very fabric of our democracy speaks volumes about what Sinema truly cares about; politics over serving those who elected her to office.
Sinema conveniently forgets that it was Senate Republicans who eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, paving the way for a conservative takeover of the courts during the Trump administration.
Because of that change and the subsequent appointment of three justices to the court by a slim Republican majority, conservatives will enjoy decades of judicial power at the highest level, wiping away the advances fought for and won by liberals over the last 50 years.
The Senate rule, (not a law, enacted for and by the People, but a rule) was first altered by Democrats years earlier to allow a simple majority to confirm federal and appellate court judges, after a logjam of President Obama’s nominees nearly crippled America’s court system in 2013.
Sinema’s argument that the filibuster cannot be changed because it allows whichever side is in power to do whatever it wants falls on deaf ears when changes have already been made by both sides over the years to get what they want.
In fact, the Senate filibuster was waived just recently to allow the raising of the country’s debt ceiling once again. Sinema can support changing a Senate rule to put the country further in debt, but not to protect the suffrage of millions of Americans.
It’s no wonder that state Democrats have now censured Sinema, and some of her most well-connected donors are pledging not to give her any more funding. It’s also not a surprise that progressive stalwart Sen. Bernie Sanders has hinted he may support a primary challenger against her when the time comes.
Democrats in Arizona and across the country begged Sinema to support a change to the filibuster rule that would allow legislation to move forward under President Biden. The entire agenda of the party and the president have been derailed by Sinema’s desire to remain electable in a “purple” state.
Sinema has attempted to fashion herself as the state’s next “maverick” senator, but has instead become a reliable vote for conservatives who know she won’t drift too far to the left for fear her narrow margin of approval will slip.
At this point, Sinema has shown she is no friend to the party or voters who put her in power, and should switch her party affiliation to independent. At least then there will be no illusions that she stands with the party that supported her for years.
The Senator should embrace her apparent conservative leanings and leave the party which she no longer will fight for. She will be welcomed with open arms by the other side, as long as she falls in line when the time comes to do what they say.
Or she can continue to believe she is Ariona’s next maverick and forge a trail as an independent. But voters will remember where she stood the next time she’s up for election.
Let’s just hope they’re actually able to cast their votes.