Sir Winston Churchill stated, “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity, an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” There is no better statement reflecting the challenges of 2020.
Highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought anxiety and change to every American, this pandemic has been no exception for first responders as we navigate measures to protect ourselves so we can protect you. I must admit, most law enforcement organizations are well prepared for natural disasters and emergency situations, but most weren’t prepared for a health pandemic.
I commend my team members and leaders for stepping up and accepting this challenge to ensure our mission was fulfilled and your personal safety was not jeopardized. National media and communities rallied around first responders and health professionals with praise and commendations.
Weeks later and beyond the control of Cochise County law enforcement, an incident occurred in Minnesota that caused a nationwide tidal wave of public scrutiny and vicious attacks on the law enforcement profession. Overnight, law enforcement went from heroes to zeroes over an incident that shocked communities and many in law enforcement. Many community leaders and elected officials from local, state and federal offices throughout the country cried out for criminal justice reform.
A day doesn’t go by that I don’t see or read a story of lawless behavior that has disrupted an urban city or region of this great nation. Sadly, the national media continues to market this illicit behavior as a newly accepted norm within our society.
No problem is ever solved at the hands of violence or unlawful acts against another. I struggle to find the answers in this form of protest or behavior. I yield to leaders within these communities to bring peace, governed by the rule of law to ensure the safety of their citizens and all Americans is provided. Unfortunately, the political division within this country gives rise and is supported or criticized based on party, not what is legally right.
I will continue to say, “Politics has NO business in policing.” The rule of law is not based on emotions, sensations, opinions or politics, but the laws of this nation authored by the people and enforced by those leaders that accept an Oath of Office. The number one responsibility of any community or elected leader is the protection of their citizens!
Many have asked me about Cochise County and our law enforcement families here. I must say, we feel the national impact and challenges too. The mental anguish served-up by those fostering hate and unwarranted negative thoughts weighs heavily on my staff. This behavior simply diminishes our daily successes to the community.
Ironically, this is not based on our failed policies or actions here in Cochise County, but the general brush painted by those wanting to defund and diminish the men and women who truly serve with honor and purpose. We strive every day to learn from our lessons of yesterday and build upon tomorrow. I spend many hours and days with my deputies and officers to ensure they understood we work within a county where a large percentage of our citizens truly appreciate our efforts and passion. The time spent building trust through transparent actions promotes the quality of life we all expect.
As your Sheriff, along with my fellow police chiefs and law enforcement leaders, we are committed to providing you the best quality service with a personal application making Cochise County a Safe and Awesome place to call home. Combined with your continued support, this illustrates and defines the words, “Community Policing” and for that, Sir Winston Churchill’s statement best describes who we are in Cochise County. Thank YOU!s
Mark J. Dannels is sheriff of Cochise County.