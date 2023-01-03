NEW YEAR, UNRESOLVED ISSUES

A former president facing unprecedented legal challenges. A Justice Department confronting peculiarly awkward and unappealing decisions. A new Republican-controlled House facing an unusually fractious future. A GOP leader in an atypically difficult struggle to capture the speakership. An incumbent president approaching a re-election battle that his party would prefer he not undertake. A political system in the throes of bitter partisanship. A mature democracy coming to grips with unfamiliar strains.

