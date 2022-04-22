April is sexual assault awareness month and the bravest thing anyone can do who has been raped or sexually abused is to come forward to the authorities and family.
It is not an easy thing to do. Most victims feel ashamed and believe it is something they did to provoke the assault or abuse and many times they are threatened with harm to them or someone they love if they tell anyone.
Some stories shared by victims state that they felt like it was an out-of-body experience. That they tuned out whatever they could and blocked it from their memory to move on with their lives to the best of their ability.
This is what Sgt. Maj. Aaron Stone did for eight years after his rape, although the rape haunted him and part of his recovery was the need to tell someone and bring his rapist to justice. He shared his story with soldiers at Fort Huachuca earlier this month.
“Sexual assault is a blanket term, it’s a spectrum of events,” Stone told the soldiers. “I like to use the word rape. Because it hits hard, it punches, it’s dirty, it’s painful, it’s shameful. And that’s what happened that morning with rape.”
I could not agree more and I applaud Sgt. Maj. Stone for coming forward: one, to make sure that the person who raped him did not get away with it and two, for sharing his experience in hopes to help others who may have had a similar encounter.
Those who know me well know that I don’t shelter my children from what is happening in the world. My son is one who forms his own strong opinions based on what happens around him, to him and what he engages with, including the news programs we watch or listen to.
The morning of Tuesday, April 12, was no different. While listening to the Daily Chirp podcast as we do every day when I drive my kids to school he heard Stone’s story on the podcast. My son quickly formed a viewpoint as follows: “Why do we only hear about women in this situation on the news since this happens to men, too?”
Of course I tried, as a woman, to explain that statistically it tends to happen to women more and that it is reported more by women, but he was more focused on why men aren’t in the forefront of this topic, too. He didn’t want to hear that his own mother experienced this firsthand in the workplace and unfortunately one time used the words “no” and “stop,” which fell on deaf ears when I brought it up to my female manager.
I moved on to listen to his viewpoint and concerns to help navigate to the best of my ability through this topic. I agreed with him about not hearing from male victims more. I shared that we may not often hear of this happening to men due to the stigma of needing to be strong — “a man’s man” — and never a victim. And that the reason men don’t come forward often could be due to that stigma and, in fact, they may feel embarrassed, ashamed and unfortunately concerned how they may be viewed in the future by others in their community.
I believe this could be said for all victims of rape and is not limited to men.
As Sgt. Maj. Stone shared, his rapist was someone who befriended him when he needed a father figure in his life and he trusted him. This tends to be a common factor in assault and abuse. The “Me Too” movement that became the top story for every national news outlet in the fall of 2017 focused primarily on women in the entertainment industry and a few men.
#MeToo was everywhere, but this happened to more people than just celebrities. My sister-in-law, my sister, myself and a male classmate from my high school, to name less than a handful, can be included in stating “Me Too.” Two individuals in my list knew their assaulter and two did not.
Prior to the “Me Too” movement it was the Catholic Church under the microscope as it has been for decades, but until the movie “Spotlight” came out in 2015 much of the sexual abuse within the Catholic Church was swept under the rug, and many of the accused were basically moved around within the dioceses.
The movie was based loosely on a series of stories by The Boston Globe’s “Spotlight” team, the oldest continuously operating newspaper investigative journalist unit in the United States, and its probe into cases of widespread and systemic child sex abuse in the Boston area by numerous Roman Catholic priests.
I worked the summer of 1987 at a Catholic Church rectory to fill in for the secretary who was having surgery as a favor to my manager at a local bank.
My aunt shared with me before I started working there that the priest was one that was moved around from church to church throughout the area for various reasons. My interactions with him were cordial and one day he decided to share photos of his cabin in Door County that included a hot tub. He shared that this is where he held his priest parties.
The next week he asked me if I wanted to see his movie collection in his apartment above the rectory and I said sure (I was curious). It was an extremely awkward experience and I was surprised at the type of movies he had in his collection, but that was the end of my non-work interactions with him. I later learned that he was in the news in regards to molesting young men. I obviously was not a target for him.
According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and every nine minutes that victim is a child. This affects hundreds of thousands of individuals each year and even with the progress today only 25 out of every 1,000 rapists will end up in prison.
Additionally, 1 of every 6 American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime (14.8% completed, 2.8% attempted) and 1 in 33, or 3%, of American men have experienced an attempted or completed rape in their lifetime. RAINN includes the number of people victimized by sexual assault or rape each year: 80,600 inmates, 433,648 of the public, 60,000 children of substantiated or indicated sexual abuse and 18,900 members of the military. To learn more you can go to rainn.org/statistics/scope-problem for the full citation on this information.
It takes a significant amount of courage to come forward after being sexually assaulted as Sgt. Maj. Stone did. Staying silent or blocking out the experience can haunt someone for the rest of their lives. I applaud those who step forward to bring their abuser to justice. For those too young to understand what may be happening to them, we need others to be their advocate if they suspect abuse. The more awareness and education on sexual assault and abuse, the more we can stop it from happening.
Be brave and courageous. Sgt. Mag. Stone is a hero in more ways than one for coming forward to tell history.