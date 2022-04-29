It is undoubtedly the most important document in our country. The United States Constitution sets what America believes, should honor and should provide for its people.
That doesn’t mean that, as in most facets of American life, there aren’t doubters, naysayers, protectors or proponents of the Constitution. For example:
“Don't interfere with anything in the Constitution. That must be maintained, for it is the only safeguard of our liberties.”
— Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the U.S.
“Our Constitution protects aliens, drunks and U.S. Senators.”
— Will Rogers, actor, humorous social commentator
As always, you can’t win them all. Just ask the Diamondbacks. But in the brilliant structure of the Constitution there exists a pathway for change and revision to more suit the country, its people and changing times. This pathway is know as a Constitutional amendment, and perhaps none were more important than the first 10, known as the Bill of Rights — although as we will see, they really weren’t amendments. The Bill of Rights shows up prominently in the Civics Questions for the Naturalization Test, the process folks from outside the U.S. who have established residence here must pass to become citizens.
No. 5: What do we call the first 10 amendments to the Constitution?
Yes, that would be the Bill of Rights. The story behind its creation is an interesting tale of American resolve and politics.
The 10 amendments, in ultra-simplified terms:
1. Freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition.
2. Right to keep and bear arms in order to maintain a well regulated militia.
3. No quartering of soldiers.
4. Freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures.
5. Right to due process of law, freedom from self-incrimination, double jeopardy.
6. Rights of accused persons, e.g., right to a speedy and public trial.
7. Right of trial by jury in civil cases.
8. Freedom from excessive bail, cruel and unusual punishments.
9. Other rights of the people.
10. Powers reserved to the states.
Any day, any number of these items are topics in the daily news. Think these guys knew what they were doing when the bill was crafted and presented to the First Congress in 1789 and ratified in 1791? Just consider where we might be without it.
Oddities permeate the Bill of Rights. The idea of having it didn’t surface until the last week of the Constitutional Convention in 1787. It did nothing to amend the Constitution. It was shot down at the convention and later sparked a movement for a second Constitutional Convention. The man who wrote the Bill of Rights initially opposed it.
However, James Madison, who later became the fourth president of the U.S., was wary of another Constitutional Convention. After all, he was the main writer of the Constitution, and is known as the “Father of the Constitution” for his major role in promoting the document. He joined with Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the treasury, and John Jay, the first chief justice of the United States, to write “The Federalist Papers,” a set of pro-ratification essays that helped ensure there would be a Constitution.
For every Federalist (those believing in a strong central government), however, there was an Anti-Federalist (those who believed in state’s rights), a conflict that continues today.
The Anti-Federalists believed a Bill of Rights wasn’t enough and a second convention was required to revamp the Constitution. The push for a document to spell out the rights of citizens ramped up during the ratification process as states that OK’d the Constitution began proposing amendments. New York came up with 31 possibilities, North Carolina 26, Virginia 20. The Constitution was a reality, but the Anti-Federalists had thrown a wrench in the works.
It was Madison’s idea to create amendments that did not actually amend anything. They specify points of liberty created through tradition and, in large part thanks to Madison, none of the structural amendments favored by the Anti-Federalists made its way into the Bill of Rights.
The Anti-Federalists weren’t pleased, but the people had a different opinion. As David Azerrad, assistant professor and research fellow at Hillsdale College’s Van Andel Graduate School of Government in Washington, D.C., wrote, “The people, it turns out, thought otherwise. Their main concern had always been the protection of individual rights. Madison used the Bill of Rights to win them over while definitively undercutting the Anti-Federalists. The Constitution was safe.”
How is the Bill of Rights working out today? Let’s see, we have the freedom or press and speech (think Elon Musk and Twitter) and the right to bear arms (an ongoing gun-control debate); the right to due process, a speedy trial and freedom from excessive bail and cruel punishments (despite questions about the mental fitness of an Arizona prisoner scheduled for execution, the execution was not stayed) and powers reserved to the states (the ongoing abortion issue).
Azerrad also wrote, “Although the amendments in the Bill of Rights did not amend the Constitution, they have not been useless. As Madison expected, they have played an important civic function in reminding Americans of their rights. The average American may not know all that much about the Constitution — one in three cannot name any of the three branches of government — but they definitely know they’ve got rights.
“The Bill of Rights has also certainly played a part in preserving some of America’s exceptional character. Although America suffers from almost all the pathologies afflicting developed nations, it remains an outlier in its religiosity, refusal to criminalize hate speech, and widespread lawful gun ownership. It would be hard not to thank the Bill of Rights in part for this.”