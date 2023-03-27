Spring has sprung! I am grateful for the beautiful springtime weather in southeast Arizona and the season of growth, planning, and celebrations it brings.
The college has quickly responded to the changing job market by broadening its academic offerings and workforce development initiatives. This spring, 42 short-term certificate programs are available for individuals looking to reskill or upskill in a post-pandemic world. Of these, 28 programs can be finished within a year or less. The programs are designed to equip students with the latest skills and knowledge required to excel in the ever-changing job market. Additionally, these “stackable” credentials can build toward other certificates and/or degrees, allowing students various career paths.
I was recently inspired by the story of one of our students, Jessica. Jessica's story is an inspiration to many. As a single mother with a teenager, she sought to improve her financial situation by enrolling at Cochise College. She completed the one-year medical assistant program, graduating with honors as a Phi Theta Kappa member. With hard work and dedication, she also “stacked” a phlebotomy certification (8 weeks). Her efforts paid off when she secured a job at a local health center, and her national certification earned her a pay raise. Jessica now plans to “stack” an EKG certification to advance her career further.
In addition, Cochise College collaborates with local agencies and organizations to forge ties with our communities to solve some of our greatest workforce challenges. Of notable instance is our joint efforts in providing programs like the Public Safety Telecommunications Officer Training Academy (6 weeks) in partnership with SEACOM, the county, numerous municipalities, and fire districts. We recently celebrated the 13 academy graduates who have been either hired, or are about to be hired, as public safety dispatchers. Four cohorts have completed the 4-week commercial driver's license (CDL) program and are entering the workforce at a time when trained drivers are hard to find. The initial group of students who undertook the basic behavioral health certificate program finished in December and are actively engaged in employment opportunities across the county. This program was developed in partnership with the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona. The basic certificate can be completed in one semester (16 weeks). An advanced certificate, including coursework in pediatric and infant behavioral health considerations and trauma-informed behavioral health care, can be “stacked” in an additional semester of coursework.
April is community college month, and the public is invited to attend the Cochise College Expo on April 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Sierra Vista Campus. The Expo will include a concert on the green, the Chris Kane Trio, and individuals and families can learn more about the various higher education opportunities at Cochise College, including many quick-to-finish certifications and training opportunities.
And we're not stopping there. Several projects are underway, including a driving track (in partnership with the City of Sierra Vista), a firearms training complex (part of the First Responders Academy), and student housing opportunities in Sierra Vista. In Fall 2024, the college anticipates the launch of two new baccalaureate programs, allowing students to earn their four-year degrees without leaving Cochise County. As the college president, I am proud to see firsthand the college's positive impact on our students and the communities we serve.
As graduation celebrations draw near, it's clear that Cochise College is where students can create bright futures for themselves. And if you're interested in learning more about the opportunities available to you, I encourage you to visit the Sierra Vista Campus during the Expo in April.
J.D. ROTTWEILER, Ph.D., is president of Cochise College. Contact him at jdr@cochise.edu.