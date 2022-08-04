Purchase Access

Eighty-three is a pretty impressive number. That's the percentage of Americans who favor empowering the federal government to negotiate prices with drugmakers. Even 7 of 10 Republicans agree, according to polling from KFF, a respected source of health news and statistics.

Those drug companies, by weaponizing huge war chests and armies of lobbyists, have long defied public opinion and thwarted every effort to give Washington, D.C., bargaining authority. But now, hopefully, that's about to change.

