ISTANBUL — When Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a crowd of supporters here in Istanbul after winning a new five-year term as Turkey's president, he was not wearing a red hat proclaiming "Make Turkey Great Again." But he might as well have been. Erdogan looks and sounds a whole lot like Donald Trump.

Standing on top of a bus, the victor thundered, "The only winner today is Turkey," and then added, "No one can look down on our nation."