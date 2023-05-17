Since Donald Trump is the firmly established front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, that raises the question: How does the media cover him over the next 18 months?

This issue was crystalized by CNN's decision to interview the former president live before a raucously supportive audience. He ran roughshod over the anchor, Kaitlan Collins, spewing out lies, stirring up the crowd and swatting down every attempt to hold him accountable for his denial and deceit.

