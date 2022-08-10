Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

"My opponent," fulminated the candidate, "and those who endorse him continue to focus on the extreme and unconstitutional notion that we can overturn the 2020 election."

No, that was not said by a Democrat, but by Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin legislature, who was facing, and defeating, a primary challenger endorsed by Donald Trump. Still, Vos did use the word that has become the keynote, the clarion call of the Democrats' fall campaign: extreme.

Tags