Here's a New Year's resolution: Support Ukraine. Stop Putin. Kyiv needs all the essential weapons of war — tanks and missiles, howitzers and drones. But it also needs less obvious weapons, from diesel-powered generators to long-lasting lightbulbs.

Yes, lightbulbs. Russia clearly cannot win on the battlefield, so it has opened a second front: a relentless attack on the country's civilian infrastructure, including water, power and heating systems. The real target is Ukraine's emotional resilience; its determination to survive. In this other war, this war of wills, durable bulbs are a vital asset, conserving scant energy supplies while illuminating the dark cold winter ahead.

