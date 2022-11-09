A lot remains uncertain about the midterm elections. Republicans will almost certainly run the House, but how will they operate with a tiny margin? Control of the Senate probably won't be decided until Georgia's runoff election on Dec. 6. But it's still possible to draw some useful lessons for the future.

ONE: Voters sent wildly contradictory messages. In exit polls, 75% said they were angry or dissatisfied with the country's direction. Seventy-three percent said the economy was in bad shape. Yet they decided overwhelmingly to keep the same officials in office.

Tags