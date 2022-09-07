Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

"Remember the ladies!"

Abigail Adams wrote that famous admonition to her husband John in 1776, while he was helping to draft the Declaration of Independence. It took another 144 years for women to gain the right to vote. And today, 102 years after suffrage became law, women hold the key to American elections.