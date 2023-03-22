Is Ron DeSantis qualified to be president? A small but growing number of Republicans are starting to express their doubts.

Until now, DeSantis has been the Teflon Prince of GOP politics: a clean slate, a distant ideal, promising to retain the loyalties of MAGA Nation while avoiding the scars and scabs Donald Trump acquired during four tumultuous years in office. Plus, he is 32 years younger than Trump, and far better positioned to make Joe Biden's age and frailty a campaign issue.

