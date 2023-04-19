Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was picking up his two younger brothers at their friend's house. But he made a mistake: He went to 115th Street in Kansas City instead of 115th Terrace. When Ralph knocked on the wrong door, 84-year-old Andrew Lester shouted, "Don't come around here" and shot him twice, once in the head.

Miraculously, Ralph Yarl survived.

