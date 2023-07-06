By barring the use of race in college admissions, the Supreme Court has focused attention on a critical question: Who gets into the most elite institutions of higher learning? But the current furor masks an equally important issue: Once they gain admission, how do those students afford to pay their bills and stay in school?

A second Supreme Court decision, throwing out the Biden administration’s attempt to reduce student debt for millions of borrowers, highlights this point. It’s now more imperative than ever that Congress vastly increase the amount of federal aid that individuals can receive under a vital program called Pell Grants.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

