Fort Huachuca has been preparing for some of our most significant events of the year as we move into the summer here in Southern Arizona.
Wednesday, we celebrated the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday. We kicked off the day with a cake cutting, 5K run, and a chance to acknowledge our amazing legacy. It’s moments like these that give us the ability to recognize our foundation and heritage as an Army and to reflect on our history as the greatest institution in America and the bond between teammates that we are so fortunate to share. As all of you know, our Army is older than our nation.
On June 5, we officially welcomed the new Deputy to the Commanding General for USAICoE and Fort Huachuca, Norman Lawrence. Norm is not only a retired military intelligence colonel but the former director of training and USAICoE’s chief of staff. He brings more than 36 years of experience in uniform in a multitude of intelligence and leadership positions to our team, along with a stellar reputation throughout the community. I have full and complete faith in Norm’s abilities and leadership and know how vital he will be in continuing to drive change and care for our people at the edge of the frontier.
I was able to join leadership from the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and other Centers of Excellence from across our Army for the Combined Arms Rehearsal held at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, June 6-9. This event allowed all entities involved to not only highlight their respective warfighting functions for the Army of 2030, but discuss their integration in the modern operating environment and in the context of our adversaries and challenges. It also allowed us to highlight what Fort Huachuca is doing to expand our capacity for intelligence in multi domain operations.
June 12 marked the beginning of change within our senior noncommissioned officer ranks as we held the relinquishment of comandancy of our USAICoE NCO Academy as Command Sgt. Maj. Jessie Townsend prepares to assume the duties of senior enlisted advisor from Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette in a change of responsibility ceremony June 23.
Prior to the USAICoE change of responsibility, we will hold our annual Military Intelligence Hall of Fame events here on the installation June 22. This event, established by the Military Intelligence Corps in 1988, is a way to honor soldiers and civilians who have impacted military intelligence throughout history. This year we have four inductees, and each one of them made exceptional contributions to military intelligence.
Leading into July, I will provide remarks for the Fourth of July celebration at Veterans Memorial Park along with my battle buddy, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank. We look forward to seeing everyone as we commemorate the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted and we celebrate our nation’s birth.