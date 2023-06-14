Fort Huachuca has been preparing for some of our most significant events of the year as we move into the summer here in Southern Arizona.

Wednesday, we celebrated the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday. We kicked off the day with a cake cutting, 5K run, and a chance to acknowledge our amazing legacy. It’s moments like these that give us the ability to recognize our foundation and heritage as an Army and to reflect on our history as the greatest institution in America and the bond between teammates that we are so fortunate to share. As all of you know, our Army is older than our nation.

