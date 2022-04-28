The Army and the American people have grown apart.
With the decline in the eligible population from which to recruit soldiers and the lack of generational connectivity to the military that was prominent years ago, the gap between the “less than 1%” of Americans who choose to serve and the rest of the nation has widened.
In my 34 years serving in uniform, I have observed that many communities outside the gates of Army installations do not fully understand why an installation is there, what they do, or how they mutually support one another.
As the Commanding General of the United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, I’ve learned the importance of sharing our mission and purpose with the community, state and nation. I believe that Senior Mission Commanders can close the gap, one installation at a time. A strategy centered on education, engagement, and partnership is a framework for installation leaders to bring the Army and the people of our great nation closer.
The first step to improving the relationship between the installation and the community is education. At Fort Huachuca, leaders at all levels have made a substantial effort to increase community awareness of our installation’s mission, purpose and impact. Central to educational outreach is a shared understanding that Fort Huachuca is home to the U.S. Army’s Military Intelligence Corps, and that we train service members across all branches of the military.
Another focal point of our education campaign is to inform the public regarding Fort Huachuca’s economic impact to the community. Many community members do not know that the installation is the largest employer in Cochise County, and is responsible for more than 21,000 jobs, nearly $1 billion in wages, and brings in $2.8 billion in revenue annually. It is the most profitable of five military installations in the state of Arizona, and over 70% of the installations working population lives in the community.
This means that Fort Huachuca brings over 14,000 residents to Sierra Vista, a town of about 30,000 citizens, to support and invest in community properties, utilities, goods and services. This is where the value of a robust communication campaign, both formal and informal, proactively promotes education regarding the full economic impact of Fort Huachuca.
Engagement is a second means of building the relationship between an installation and the community. I value the time spent meeting with leaders at the local, state and national level. Nurturing the relationship with the community often means senior leaders invest with their time and attend key events in person.
For example, throughout the year we participate at local Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other major holiday ceremonies and festivals to show our gratitude to Southeastern Arizona. In addition, we participate in virtual meetings, events and engagements and actively shape the information space.
Telling your organization’s story is always important. The ability to influence the narrative via social media is challenging, but can be rewarding when done right. I regularly leverage the expertise of my Congressional Liaison, Strategic Communications Officer, Public Affairs Officer and Commander’s Action Group to shape the appropriate message for specific audiences.
The third method of closing the gap between the American public and the Army is partnership development. An installation’s impact on the community is not limited to economics. Through partnership development, installations and the diverse communities in which they reside leverage their strengths to address shared objectives.
As an example, Fort Huachuca provides role models throughout Sierra Vista, highlighted in one case by military mentors within the local Buena High School Junior ROTC program. We also exclusively liaison with leaders in medicine and academia, showcased by our partnership with Cochise College, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and the Canyon Vista Medical Center.
The fort also boasts a strong partnership with local law enforcement, fire fighters and first responders. The Sierra Vista Police Chief and the Cochise County Sheriff help inform well-crafted messaging to the community and I consider them personal friends. These valuable partnerships are critical to building relationships, shared understanding, community and a mutual focus on lasting progress and commitment.
Critics in Southeastern Arizona sometimes complain that the rules, regulations and policies on Fort Huachuca are disruptive to the community. However, our post strictly adheres to federal regulations and Army guidance while aiming to minimize disruptions and share information in the community.
Others argue that most people outside the gates, if not affiliated with an installation, don’t care about what the installation does or why.
However, given Fort Huachuca’s regional impact, increased awareness and understanding is critical. During my career, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects of base closures and realignments on economically modest communities.
Installations and communities do not merely coexist. We strengthen, build upon and better each other. Every installation leader has a responsibility to address communities growing apart by leading communities in growing together. Education, engagement and partnership development are central to that success.
There is much work to be done. Together, we can build upon our historic past toward a promising and rewarding future. This is how we strengthen relationships between communities and Army installations. This is how we strengthen relationships between the Army and the American public.
This is how we close the gap.
In my upcoming third year as Commander of the Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, my team and I will strive every day to bring our Army Installation and Community closer together.