To date, three articles focusing on the founding and early years of Fort Huachuca have been presented. This article continues the historical journey focusing on the world wars.
At the time of the Mexican expedition there were approximately 108,000 soldiers in the United States Army. The world was changing very rapidly, and both the country and Army were having to adapt and modernize quickly.
Technology was the key driving force. The technological changes — airplane, mechanization, advent of the tank, motorized supply vehicles and highly accurate, long-range artillery — were just a few of the emerging technologies.
War in Europe broke out in 1914 and by 1917 the U.S. Army had grown to more than 400,000 soldiers. When the U.S. declared war on Germany in April of that year, the U.S. government implemented the draft and by the end of the next month (May), nearly 10 million men had registered.
Fort Huachuca remained a cavalry post, securing the border with Mexico until war was declared and it became a mobilization center for the state of Arizona. Cavalry units continued the border mission after the punitive expedition but with the declaration of war that mission became more important as German provocateurs began sowing seeds of discontent within Mexico.
There were rumors of German military instructing the Mexican Army, which built forces near the U.S. border, creating concern of an incursion into the United States.
During August 1918, the 35th Infantry Regiment and elements of the 10th Cavalry were engaged in a sharp battle near Nogales in the Battle of Ambos. This engagement was believed to be incited by German agents to draw U.S. attention from the war in Europe. This general engagement did not turn into a larger war with Mexico as some anticipated.
Although many men were killed on both sides, the 35th Infantry and 10th Cavalry soldiers did an exceptional job defending the border without escalating the battle into a larger conflict between Mexico and the United States.
The four original active-duty Black regiments did not deploy for World War I, but numerous soldiers from those units became commissioned and non-commissioned officers in four infantry regiments that fought with valor in France.
More than 400,000 Black soldiers served in Europe during WWI. Many of those WWI veterans later joined the 92nd and 93rd infantry divisions, which would later be stationed at Fort Huachuca in preparation for World War II later.
Following WWI there was much debate as to how well or poorly Black soldiers had performed in battle. This debate was the beginning of what would become desegregation after WWII.
In fact, Black soldiers had performed very well, no different than their white counterparts. Exceptions were generally due to shortfalls in leadership (by white officers), training, equipment and treatment. The close tie of African American soldiers to Fort Huachuca and their participation in conflicts from the Indian wars to the world wars is important to understand.
Today, we continue to honor that history as the Army is again in the midst of a major transition of focus from counterinsurgency to large-scale ground combat.
My follow-on article will discuss how units assigned and trained at Fort Huachuca supported WWII.
Randy Groth, Ph.D., is president of the Huachuca 50