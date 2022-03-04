In our continuing effort to provide a clear understanding of the evolution and importance of Fort Huachuca as an active Army base, it is important to revisit its early years. It was in the 1870s when Col. Augustus Kautz commanded the Department of Arizona (Arizona Territory).
According to Kautz, “In consequence of a raid last winter made by renegade Indians from the Warm Springs Reservation, in New Mexico, I caused a temporary camp to be established in the Huachuca Mountains. The camp in the Huachuca Mountains will be needed for the protection of the border against that class of lawless characters which finds its greatest safety near a boundary line between two foreign states.”
During this time, Col. Kautz was responsible for 113,000 square miles of territory in which to establish camps to protect settlers. It was in March 1877 when Capt. Sam Whitside arrived at the Huachuca’s with two troops of the 6th Cavalry, 135 officers and men. Original construction of the camp was predominately tents but evolved into adobe foundations with canvas covers.
From camp, the 6th Cavalry mounted patrols to protect the border and settlers who were moving into the valley. The establishment of Camp Huachuca was critical to mining efforts in the area, including Tombstone. Because the 6th Cavalry offered protection, more settlers moved into the area in what we know today as Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.
In 1882, Camp Huachuca became a permanent fort and prevailed over other camps in large part due to the healthy environment it created for settlers and others in the Huachuca Mountains.
As the turn of the century neared, Whitside had accomplished the primary mission he had been sent to undertake. An Arizona Daily Star article dated Aug. 27, 1897, stated in part: “Major Whitside was detailed for duty here two and a half years ago. He found the whole region deserted; but one man near his intended camp, owing to the border and Indian troubles. By his vigor, courage, sound judgment and alertness, he has quieted the border, corralled the troublesome Apache, and brought into the district two thousand pioneers and workers … ”
As the mission to protect the area from the Apache wound down, hostilities began in Cuba with the sinking of the USS Maine in Havana Harbor. Many officers who had been assigned to Fort Huachuca served in Cuba, along with three of the four original Buffalo Soldier Regiments — the 24th Infantry Regiment and the 9th and 10th Cavalry regiments.
At the turn of the century Fort Huachuca was an active Army post supporting infantry and cavalry regiments of Buffalo Soldiers and was well positioned to again protect the southern border as tension began to rise with Mexico. We will explore the role played by these soldiers in our next article.
For those interested in an in-depth understanding of Fort Huachuca history, "Huachuca Illustrated," a magazine of the Fort Huachuca Museum, is available online.