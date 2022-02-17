While Fort Huachuca has been in operation for the past 145 years, it was not until I became president of the Huachuca 50 that I realized just how many citizens here have little to no historical knowledge of Fort Huachuca, its economic impact on the region and what actually happens on the installation.
As the new president of the organization founded in 1992 to exclusively promote the economic well-being of the Sierra Vista area by supporting the continuing development of Fort Huachuca, I would be remiss if I did not make every effort to communicate the value of the fort and its vital missions. Advocacy is really what this is about. For without it, the fort and its various missions could be at risk.
Have you have ever wondered why the Army chose this location in the first place? Or how its missions evolved over time? Or why the installation remains to this day? This initial article begins the process of providing answers to these and other questions you might have.
The initial location for the installation was based on geography. The San Pedro Valley is a special place where the terrain provides a myriad of conditions and resources, including weather, food and water, elevation, observation and protection. These characteristics supported the military’s mission in 1877 and have continued to support the many military missions that have defined Fort Huachuca over the decades.
This unique valley continues to be vital for the Department of Defense as our military modernizes and prepares for potential conflicts in the 21st century. So, what really happens on Fort Huachuca? Why is it important to the Army, Department of Defense and our community?
Fort Huachuca was established by Capt. Sam Whitside as a military camp in 1877 during a time of western expansion and growth. Like many Army camps of the time, “Camp Huachuca” was a cavalry outpost positioned to protect the southern border. The San Pedro River Valley was an ideal location for the horse cavalry camp because the Huachuca Mountains provided natural protection and resources needed to sustain the 100 cavalrymen and their horses assigned to safeguard those in the valley. The establishment of Camp Huachuca in 1877 was the first of three eras the fort would evolve through.
The first era, known as the Indian Wars and Border era, continued until 1940 and brought with it all four original regiments of the Buffalo Soldiers. The second era was the World War II mobilization era, which ended in 1954. The third, the Modern Era, continues to this day.
In future articles, I will provide some insight into each of these eras and why Cochise County and the San Pedro River Valley have been and continue to be a vital link in the chain of national defense.