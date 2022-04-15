To date, two articles focusing on the founding and early years of Fort Huachuca have been presented. This article continues the historical journey focusing on the need for regional military stability and growing national importance.
By the 1880’s, the U.S. Army began to realize the need to change from a dispersion strategy, which had served the country well during the Indian Wars, to one of concentration. While numerous small Army camps were being closed, Camp Huachuca, given its proximity to Mexico and in accordance with the new concentration policy, became a permanent Army installation in February 1881. By 1898, tensions with Cuba had intensified and the sinking of the USS Maine led the United States into the Spanish-American War. As is often the case in prewar economies, the Army’s 27,000 active duty soldiers were ill-prepared for war, much less to invade Cuba.
The war with Spain, coupled with the responsibility of protecting the Southwest border, forced the Army to change its priorities. This pattern of changing missions to meet national priorities shaped both the Army and Fort Huachuca. This cyclical mission change over the years continues to this day.
By the summer of 1898, the Army had mobilized, increased it ranks with volunteers, and embarked to Cuba. Among these soldiers were all four of the original Buffalo Soldier active Army regiments. The 24th Regiment mustered from Fort Huachuca, but all would eventually call Fort Huachuca home. As the war in Cuba unfolded, the 24th Infantry and the 10th Cavalry, which would be stationed at Fort Huachuca subsequently, played critical roles in the outcome of the war. The 10th Cavalry, which served with Teddy Roosevelt’s famed Rough Riders, played a significant role in the nation’s victory. Many renown future Army leaders who served in Cuba, including Lt. John Pershing, a 10th Cavalry officer who would lead the Punitive Expedition into Mexico some years later.
On March 9, 1916, the 10th Cavalry was alerted for movement to the Douglas region along the border with Mexico in response to an attack by Poncho Villa and his Army in Columbus, Mexico. By March 16, more than 1,500 men had assembled under the command of Brig. Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing. Pershing had commanded the 10th Cavalry earlier in his career, hence the nickname “Black Jack.” The Punitive Expedition brought infantry, cavalry, artillery and support troops from several locations, including Fort Huachuca.
Over the next several decades, Fort Huachuca missions changed with the needs of the nation. The Punitive Expedition again found the Army ready to fight a war it had not anticipated. In the coming years, troops from Fort Huachuca would again be called upon to defend our national interests in the period we now call the World Wars.
Randy Groth, PhD, is president of the Huachuca 50