For the past few weeks the news has been full of two basic topics — the Democratic Presidential primaries and the spread of COVID-19 across the globe.
And these two topics have one thing in common — politics.
For whatever reason, the spread of COVID-19 has taken on a political tone from the President’s comments about it being a Democratic hoax to the downward spiral taken by the stock market.
One concern has been the leadership void in the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Pandemic Response Team since 2018 when various individuals in leadership roles left their positions either voluntarily or by request of the Trump administration.
In a rather rushed action last week, President Trump named Vice-President Pence to take charge of a Coronavirus Task Force. A voiced concern over this action is Vice-President Pence’s lack of clinical acumen in the pandemic environment. Humans have faced pandemics — epidemics that spread to more than one continent — since 430 BC, when the first outbreak of typhoid fever was recorded.
Other pandemics through the last 100 years or so have been Spanish Flu 1918, Asian Flu 1957, and HIV/AIDS 1981.
As the various reports come in, it’s evident that COVID-19, which is a respiratory infection, is nothing to ignore, but also as noted by clinicians, it’s nothing over which to panic.
Coronavirus is a broad term which contains many viruses including the common cold. However, in our current situation the coronavirus is what’s called a novel or new coronavirus since we have not previously encountered it. So the specific term for the new coronavirus is now COVID-19. In COVID-19, “CO” stands for corona, “VI” for virus, “D” for disease, and “19” for 2019, when it was discovered.
Since this is a public health issue, it’s being addressed through three levels of government — federal, state and local.
Federal actions are basically coming from the White House and appear to reflect a “catch-up” activity with high hopes from the White House that something productive will occur.
At our state level in Arizona, Governor Ducey has a great deal of authority arising from a post 9/11 statute.
Based on this statute, our state’s chief executive officer can order medical examinations , isolate and/or quarantine people — all without court approval — if he decides to declare an emergency due to the any sort of virus outbreak.
And what about Cochise County?
We’re very fortunate to have Carrie A. Langley, MSN, MPH, RN-BC serving as the director of Cochise Health and Social Services. She has been coordinating precautionary and reporting measures throughout the county among hospitals, the Fort, and the schools.
One question that is often raised is: how do you “catch” the COVID-19 virus?
While there isn’t a definitive answer, the U.S. National Library of Medicine reports that the disease is transmitted through respiratory droplets — when someone with the virus coughs or sneezes, and you breathe it in. The report also indicates that you need to be close to the person (within 6 feet) for it to spread this way.
So what are the precautions you can take?
According to the Centers for disease Control, you should wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Additionally, you should avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. One other precaution is to avoid close contact with individuals who are ill.
And to help others in containing the disease, it is recommended that you stay home when you are ill — in essence, don’t share a disease. Also, avoid close contact with others — cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.
The bottom line among all of this information is several overarching actions —stay calm, don’t panic and keep the outbreak apolitical. We will get through it.