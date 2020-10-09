As a young girl growing up on the Apache reservation, I spent quite a lot of my free time in my father’s general store. The newspapers on the shelves and their stories, images, and advertisements intrigued me, and to this day, hold a special place in my heart. Reading the news and catching up on local happenings is one of the major daily activities that remained constant when I first ran for Congress. I admire local papers for their commitment to public engagement, the personal connections they forge with the community, their informative articles, and exciting initiatives — and I heavily rely on them to do my job and to do it well.
Unfortunately, the fact of the matter is that today local news coverage is crumbling. Even before COVID-19, the number of reporters had declined 60 percent since 2000. Some 1,800 communities now have no local news outlet. Since COVID-19 began, the situation has worsened: some 36,000 newspaper employees have been laid off, furloughed, or had their pay cut. Like many issues in our lives, the financial struggles of local presses were exacerbated by this health crisis.
Our own Bill of Rights explicitly mentions free press and the news industry, but these outlets are fading away on the local level. Though philanthropic initiatives still exist and must continue to thrive, and local media and media organizations must evolve and innovate their business models, the scale of this crisis is far-reaching. From 2008 to 2018 alone, US newspaper revenue decreased by more than $23 billion.
The consensus in journalistic circles is that this problem is too large to have the industry confront on its own. The consequences of nonaction are simply too dangerous — local journalism leads to informed citizens. Without it, many Americans, particularly seniors and those living in rural areas, don’t have access to news. Its existence is the pillar of our American life, the bedrock of our democracy. When we have access to information, we are able to make independent and fact-based decisions – and we all know that now, more than ever, this is crucial.
I believe that it is possible to create public policy that both helps local news publishers and preserve editorial independence. That’s why I co-authored the bipartisan Local Journalism Sustainability Act with my colleague Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA-4).
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act offers a series of three tax-credits aimed at sustaining and providing a pathway to viability for the local journalism industry in the years to come. The first credit works to incentivize annual subscriptions to local papers that primarily produce content related to local news and current events. The second credit is a five-year refundable credit for local newspapers to employ and adequately compensate journalists. The last of the three credits is a five-year non-refundable tax credit that incentivizes small-to-medium sized businesses to advertise with local newspapers, as well as local radio and television stations.
The proposed credits in the Local Journalism Sustainability Act will encourage Americans to subscribe to local publications, help those publications retain and compensate journalists, and provide businesses and publications alike with much-needed advertising dollars.
The legislation has already picked up a number of cosponsors from both sides of the aisle, as well as key endorsements from several leaders in the industry, such as the National Newspaper Association, America’s Newspapers, and the News Media Alliance.
We should come together to meet this moment — local journalism is an integral component of American society; it fosters important civil dialogue, a sharing of opinions, and a reliable source of information for everyone, from schoolchildren to our seniors. Keeping local journalism alive and thriving serves everyone’s best interests, and this National Newspaper Week, I encourage you to join the efforts in sustaining our local news outlets.
Ann Kirkpatrick is the U.S. Representative from Arizona’s 2nd congressional district.