“Sin is a heavy burden. It brings the tenseness of guilt and the anguish of knowing that we have acted against the will of our Father in Heaven. It brings lingering remorse as we realize that because of our actions, we may have hurt others and prevented ourselves from receiving blessings our Father has been ready to give us” (ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Gospel Topics, Forgiveness).
I have never really had a problem with someone hurting me. I know many of you have, some in really bad situations. But I have hurt others, not intentionally — I just did not consider how what I said or did would affect them. The Holy Spirit has helped me to recognize my weaknesses and has helped me to try and make those things right again. The bigger problem I have is forgiving myself.
Whenever I make a mistake, I beat myself up pretty badly. I seem to make the same kind of mistakes over and over again. Maybe some of you may have the same kind of weaknesses — please say yes — don’t want to be the only one who makes these kinds of mistakes. Have you ever made someone feel bad, or hurt them, even unintentionally in some way? Tears help; so does apologizing, but it doesn’t ease our burden, or take our self-blame away.
I am endlessly patient with others and their weaknesses, recognizing how hard they are trying how difficult their trials are, but I tell myself that God could not love me because I am so weak. Why should I even bother? I am just going to fail again. Then someone told me that maybe God gave me my weaknesses to help me to grow.
In Matthew 11:28-30, the Savior says, “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” This is one of my favorite scriptures, but I don’t often think of it as applying to carrying a heavy burden of self-blame.
Forgiveness is a divine attribute — an attribute of the Savior. When we pardon or excuse someone or forgive them for an offending us or hurting us, we are also forgiven of our sins. As the Lord says in The Doctrine and Covenants of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints section 58, verse 42, “Behold, he who has repented of his sins, the same is forgiven, and I, the Lord, remember them no more.”
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught: “When the Lord requires that we forgive all men, that includes forgiving ourselves. Sometimes, of all the people in the world, the one who is the hardest to forgive — as well as perhaps the one who is most in need of our forgiveness — is the person looking back at us in the mirror.” (Dieter F. Uchtdorf, “The Merciful Obtain Mercy,” Ensign, May 2012, 75).
The Savior loves me and all of us enough that He suffered His Atonement so that we can repent and try again. He did not send us to earth to fail. We can succeed. We can try again. And we have the Lord’s help every step of our way. While sin or weaknesses are real, so is repentance and forgiveness. Because of the Savior’s Atonement, we can start over each and every day. May we let go of our heavy burden of guilt and not deny the Savior’s love for us — let us forgive “the person in the mirror.”
Submitted by Bonnie Holyoak